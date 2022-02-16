Flowers, candles, and cards now adorn the area where a beloved homeless resident, Boomer, used to sleep every night.

He spent decades in Vancouver’s Davie Village, usually found near the intersection of Bute and Davie by the Circle K.

The memorial in his honour was created shortly after. Folks left cards talking about his pleasant demeanor and how much they will miss him.

Boomer was known for saying hello to anyone on the street. Often a smiling, friendly, talkative person, many are shocked he’s gone.

Just learned over on a Facebook group that Boomer has died. He was the homeless man who stayed on the sidewalk outside of the Circle K on Davie and Bute in Vancouver. Here is one story shared about him. pic.twitter.com/XKkc3SxMoZ — Breen Ouellette (he/him) (@BreenOuellette) February 11, 2022



The person who found him on Friday morning was an employee at the Circle K Boomer outside of which Boomer slept. He told Daily Hive by phone he saw Boomer every day, but wasn’t available for an official interview.

Anoop Gill, co-executive director programs and services for QMunity, saw Boomer all the time because their headquarters are close to his camp spot.

“Boomer was friendly, kind, and a staple to our mornings. While much of our community changes due to gentrification, it was good to know that Boomer was a constant,” she told Daily Hive over email.

“For someone who may not have had a conventional home, Boomer’s home was the intersection of Davie and Bute. He will be missed.”

Gill added Boomer’s passing can teach Vancouver residents to acknowledge homeless people more often.

“Many of us have the privilege to be able to navigate spaces. Part of that needs to be active mindfulness of the people we come across,” she said.

Social media posts of Boomer’s memorial continue to pour in on social media, accompanied by comments from people who are sad to see he’s gone.

Vancouver Police say his death isn’t suspicious, but the Coroner is still looking into the official cause.

Results will be out within the next few weeks when they are finished investigating, the Coroner told Daily Hive via email.