David’s Tea sets the record straight over co-founder convoy donation

David’s Tea is setting the record straight following a spur of backlash after a donation was made to the “Freedom Convoy” on behalf of its co-founder’s wife.

Social media has blown up in a frenzy as Twitter users said they would boycott the tea company after a screenshot of a $200 donation made by co-founder David Segal’s wife, Dr. Emily Segal, was shared online.

“Please know so many people from different religious denominations support your efforts,” read the comment left by Segal in the screenshot.

“There is so much hopefulness and love in your movement, though it can be confusing to process a few upsetting and quite frankly scary flags. I greatly appreciate your continued emphasis on peace, unity, and freedom, (which I extend to include religious freedom).”

David’s Tea responded to the initial tweet stating that David Segal has not been affiliated with the brand since 2016.

Dished reached out to the company, which reiterated that it does not have any affiliation with any member of Segal’s immediate family.

“DAVIDsTEA has not made any donations to the referenced events. As a company, DAVIDsTEA privileges donations to registered charitable organizations with a focus on community impact, and also supports international organizations active in the tea industry,” said the company in an email to Daily Hive.

Despite the response, the backlash is still brewing.

Dished reached out to Dr. Segal for comment and stated that she regrets making the donation and made an error in doing so.

“I fully support my fellow health care workers and am triple vaccinated. I do not support hate of any kind, incessant horn-honking, blocking bridges, or any unlawful acts,” said Segal to Dished.

“I made an error and I’m very sorry. This does not reflect on my husband, his staff, or his businesses in any way.”

David’s Tea isn’t the only company this week that has faced backlash due to some sort of connection with the “Freedom Convoy.” Dairy Queen was also under hot water as a local franchise shared its support for the protests this past weekend.

As for the tea chain, it said, “We care about our tea community, and we certainly don’t want to create more misinformation.”