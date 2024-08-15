BC Place will showcase the best in rugby sevens once again in 2025.

World Rugby confirmed the first five destinations and dates for HSBC SVNS 2025, and for the 10th year in a row, Vancouver made the cut.

The three-day event will feature the best men’s and women’s rugby sevens players in the world, as two tournaments will take place simultaneously from February 21 to 23, 2025. Last year’s event drew 67,753 fans over three days.

“We are super excited that Vancouver has been confirmed for another year as a stop on the HSBC SVNS Series,” said Olivia Apps, captain of Canada’s silver medal winning team at the Paris 2024 Olympics. “Last year was so memorable for the team, beating Australia in the bronze medal game in front of a home crowd filled with our friends and family. The atmosphere inside BC Place is unmatched compared to any other stop on the series.”

Dubai, Cape Town, Perth, and Hong Kong were the other four confirmed host cities today.

“Rugby Canada is proud to celebrate 10 years of hosting this event in 2025,” said Rugby Canada CEO Nathan Bombrys. “We believe Vancouver always provides a world-class experience for the best players in the world to compete, while hosting a HSBC SVNS Series event allows us an opportunity to inspire girls and boys across Canada to play rugby.”

Tickets for the Vancouver event go on sale October 23.