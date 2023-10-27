Weston Place in West Vancouver is your answer to tranquil living

West Vancouver’s newest community is offering a new spin on tranquil living with unique and distinctive features. Welcoming residents to discover what they’ve been missing, Weston Place sets the bar for unrivalled North Shore living.

Brought to you by Darwin Properties & Citimark, Weston Place is a new residential community with an enriching environment ripe for active and healthy lifestyles.

From the craftsmanship of the units to the natural neighbourhood environment and its prime location within West Van’s vivacious culture, here are some of the ways home buyers will thrive at Weston Place.

The artistry of the units are top notch

Weston Place’s meticulous craftsmanship sets it apart from other developments, and it’s one of the community’s leading attributes. With a mix of curated one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts, 57 turnkey homes have been designed to provide a carefree and easy lifestyle.

Fusing West Coast modern style with spacious, contemporary rooms means prospective homeowners have the freedom, space, and flexibility to decorate how they want and effortlessly entertain their family and friends without compromising their unique style. It’s the ultimate setting for unforgettable gatherings.

Because the units are generously designed with the utmost care, the possibilities are truly endless for homebuyers to tailor their space into whatever suits their needs or tastes.

Amenities enhance connection and wellness

The thoughtful construction of Weston Place goes beyond the individual homes and into the entire building. Two rooftop patios, with views of the beautiful Burrard Inlet to the south and the mountains to the north, help homeowners unwind and relax without the hassle of leaving their homes.

Connect with neighbours at the intimate library lounge, which is also a great place to chat with friends or catch a moment of tranquillity while a lush and manicured garden outside makes the ideal spot for sun-soaking or a match of bocce ball.

Vibrant community culture at your doorstep

Providing residents with a lock-and-leave lifestyle means there are ample opportunities to connect with the many shops, restaurants, and other cultural hotspots in West Van.

Since Weston Place is nestled between Ambleside and Dundarave, there are a ton of local spots to grow your network and enrich your social life. Immediately across the street is the ultra-sleek and state-of-the-art West Vancouver Community and Aquatic Centre, perfect for all of your fitness needs.

Surrounded by the majestic North Shore Mountains and the sparkling waters of the Pacific Ocean, this coastal gem offers an unparalleled quality of life. West Van residents can enjoy an array of outdoor activities like hiking along scenic trails and sailing on some pristine waters.

The neighbourhood has an eclectic mix of art galleries, boutiques, and world-class dining so residents can easily get a taste of West Van’s culture and vibe. With its excellent schools, top-notch healthcare facilities, and a strong sense of community, West Van is an alluring destination where residents can embrace an exceptional lifestyle in harmony with nature.

Nature, naturally

The beautiful green spaces that surround the residential community are perhaps the icing on the cake of Weston Place living.

Begin your day with a calming stroll along the scenic Sea Wall and breathe in that crisp, invigorating coastal air. You can also visit an expansive network of picturesque and low-impact trails that will lead you to the charming Dundarave Beach and Village, a coastal enclave with boutiques, cafes, and a beautiful sandy beach. It’s nearby spots like these that make Weston Place a real answer to ambient, coastal living.

Not to be missed is the West Vancouver Marina at Fisherman’s Cove, just north of Light House Park. Both annual and seasonal boat mooring opportunities are available plus it’s a great fishing spot as well.

Don’t forget the nearby Cypress Provincial Park, Ambleside Park and Caulfeild Cove amenities, providing even more walking trails and breathtaking views.

If this isn’t the definition of tranquil living, then we don’t know what is!

To learn more about your new home, book a tour, or contact the sales team, visit Weston Place’s website to find your place, today.