Darren Dutchyshen returns to TSN for first show since cancer diagnosis (VIDEO)

After more than a year away from his full-time role at TSN, SportsCentre anchor Darren Dutchyshen is back on the air.

On Monday night’s show with Jennifer Hedger, the longtime TSN host made his first anchoring appearance since he announced his cancer diagnosis last September.

What a way to end off his first show back, @dutchysc. pic.twitter.com/48ZEyGqk3u — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 20, 2022

“Honestly, a year ago, I didn’t know if I’d be coming back. That’s when it was diagnosed that I had cancer,” Dutchyshen said.

And while he’s not fully clear of the cancer, he says it’s a “treatable” form of prostate cancer.

“It’s not the kind of cancer where you ring a bell. So it’s still in the base of my skull, my ribs, my legs, hips, and stuff like that, but it’s treatable, and I feel really, really good. And the place that I feel best is right here,” Dutchyshen told co-host Hedger, as well as a national audience.

Dutchyshen also shouted out his physician Dr. Neera Singal and oncologist Dr. Martin Smoragiewicz for their help with his recovery.

“I had 54, 55 years of really good health,” Dutchyshen added. “And then you really appreciate what [the doctors] do, and the people in your lives, and what you get to do for a living so it’s fun. It’s nice to be back.”

Dutchyshen teased his return earlier on Monday with a clip from the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie Predator.

“I’ve been practicing my highlights at home,” Dutchyshen added. “I swear to God in the morning, I’m absolutely watching. But then I get here and I’m like, so nervous. But now it’s… yeah, it’s nice to get the first show [over with].”

Welcome back, Darren.