Dana White has zero sympathy for Miami Heat mascot KO'd by Conor McGregor

Not everyone is feeling sorry for the Miami Heat’s mascot, Burnie.

Taking part in what was supposed to be a fun skit at Friday’s NBA Finals halftime show, the Heat mascot squared up to engage in a pretend fight with Conor McGregor. Instead, the 34-year-old threw two massive punches at the mascot, forcing the man underneath to spend the night in the emergency room.

While many believe McGregor took things too far, UFC president Dana White took aim at the mascot.

“What’s up with mascots wanting to get punched in the face by professional fighters?” White said to reporters after UFC 289 in Vancouver. “What do you expect?

“What are those mascot things made out of? Unless you’re like the Golden Knights mascot… I’m assuming it’s a metal helmet… I wouldn’t have professional fighters punch me in the face if I was a mascot. It doesn’t seem like the brightest thing in the world.”

Dana White comments on Conor McGregor injuring the Miami Heat mascot 😬 #UFC289 “I wouldn’t have professional fighters punching me in the face if I was a mascot. Doesn’t seem like the brightest thing in the world.” pic.twitter.com/iLoRBRiIkL — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 11, 2023

From the sounds of things, he won’t be sending out a get-well gift basket anytime soon.

While White didn’t seem to be very impressed, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra commended Burnie for his toughness.

“It’s the Miami Heat toughness that we are talking about,” Spoelstra said. “Should’ve been allowed to take the first swing. We won’t reveal who that is but he’s tough. Take a punch and get back up.”

Thankfully, the Heat mascot was said to have been feeling much better the next day and was able to head home. He won’t be able to suit up for any more games this season, however, as the Denver Nuggets were able to pick up a victory in Game 5 on home court to give them their first NBA Championship in franchise history.