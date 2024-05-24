With Game 1 of the ongoing Edmonton Oilers-Dallas Stars series already in the books, Texans and Albertans are beginning to get to know one another.

But from the looks of things, some folks down south are a little clueless about what goes on in the Great White North — or where their opponents are even located.

Before the Oilers defeated the Stars in double overtime in Dallas on Thursday night, co-hosts Donovan Lewis and Matt McClearin of Dallas sports station The Ticket got to discussing the evening’s matchup.

“Could you guys, on a blank Canadian map, be able to identify Edmonton?” radio contributor Corby Davidson asked.

“No. I could get pretty close but the exact proximity of it…” McClearin answered.

“Do you know what province it’s in?” Davidson asked, testing the hosts’ knowledge.

“Canada?” Lewis answered before laughter broke out.

“I hate to tell you Donovan, but Canada is not a province,” Davidson replied.

“It’s in Alberta,” McClearin later chimed in.

And with that, the three men quickly realized how little they knew about who and what lay ahead of their country’s northern brother.

“It’s like our friendly awesome neighbour that we never have any issues with. They’re the best… I know nothing about their geography,” admitted Davidson.

While the others agreed, it didn’t stop them from trying their best to locate other Canadian cities.

“What’s the one over Detroit that I was just at?” Davidson wondered.

“Winnipeg is like Detroit-ish,” someone answered.

Things then turned to a guessing game of how many provinces and territories there are.

“Isn’t that embarrassing, though? What a bunch of idiots we sound like… There’s only like seven provinces, or 10,” said Davidson.

“I think there’s like 12,” McClearin added, throwing his guess into the ring.

“We’re not talking about Eastern Europe. They’re right above us!” Davidson continued, surprised by his own lack of knowledge.

Luckily for the broadcasters, they’ll get the chance to learn a little more when the series moves to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4 next week.