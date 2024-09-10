Dairy Queen is offering $2 cheeseburgers for one day only

With rising food prices, getting a satisfying snack for a toonie is no easy feat. However, for one day only this month, Dairy Queen has a pretty epic deal for burger lovers.

To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on September 18, Dairy Queen will be offering up its single cheeseburgers for just $2 across Canada.

DQ’s classic cheeseburger features a 100% real beef patty topped with melted cheddar cheese, pickles, ketchup, and mustard on a soft toasted bun.

To claim their $2 cheeseburger, diners need to sign up for DQ Rewards online or using the DQ app. Then, they’ll need to place an order for the burger online or through the app as the offer can’t be redeemed for purchases in-store.

