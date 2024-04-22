Dairy Queen is launching a bunch of new Blizzards across Canada

The sun may be shining, but Blizzards are incoming, as Dairy Queen is launching a ton of new flavours in Canada.

Dairy Queen’s summer menu has arrived, and it’s offering three brand-new flavours of blizzard: Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party, Picnic Peach Cobbler, and Smarties Cookie Collision.

The Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Part features a classic vanilla soft serve packed with chocolate chip cookie dough and sprinkle-filled peanut butter brittle crunch.

Nothing screams summer quite like peaches, and the Picnic Peach Cobbler combines vanilla soft serve with real peaches and cobbler pieces.

For chocolate lovers, the Smarties Cookie Collision may just be a new favourite with Smarties, chocolate chip cookie dough, and fudge.

In addition to the new flavours, DQ is also bringing back an iconic summer flavour: The Cotton Candy Blizzard.

Earlier this month, Dairy Queen also announced it would be unlocking its freezer of blizzard flavours past, bringing back some fan favourites, including Brownie Batter and Rolo.

The summer lineup of Blizzard flavours will be available at DQ locations across Canada.