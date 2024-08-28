Summer may be drawing to a close, but luckily, ice cream is forever. To celebrate the upcoming fall season, Dairy Queen is dishing out some new and returning Blizzard favourites across Canada.

The Caramel Java Chip Blizzard is a brand-new addition to DQ’s Blizzard rotation that’s a coffee lover’s dream. Dairy Queen’s classic soft serve is blended with coffee, choco espresso crunch and caramel.

The chain is also opening its freezer once again, and the latest fan-favourite making a return is the French Silk Pie Blizzard. The iconic treat features choco chunks, pie pieces and cocoa fudge, garnished with whipped topping.

There will be some returning fall favourites to get excited about, including DQ’s Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, which is packed with real pumpkin pie pieces, whipped topping, and a sprinkle of nutmeg.

The Reese’s Pieces Cookie Dough Blizzard, which features Reese’s Pieces, chocolate chip cookie dough, and peanut butter topping, will also make a comeback.

Adding to the stacked lineup is the Oreo Fudge Brownie Blizzard, which features Oreo pieces, brownie pieces, and cocoa fudge, and the Turtles Blizzard, which is loaded with mini Turtles chocolates, pecans, and caramel.

The fall lineup of Blizzards will be available at DQ locations across Canada for a limited time.