12 Days of Giveaways: A Luxurious Staycation at Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown worth over $2,400

You’ve worked hard all year and deserve a treat to wrap up the year. Why not go all out with a luxurious staycation at Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown?

With a central location in the heart of Coal Harbour, just a short walk from Stanley Park, the seawall, and the city’s shopping district, there’s plenty you will love about your stay.

Relax in the indoor pool and hot tub, or get your sweat on by checking out the 24-hour fitness center. Either way, don’t miss the stunning harbour views from the Concierge Lounge found on the 25th floor.

Your stay in the Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown’s Bravo Suite – 840 sq ft of luxury – will be so comfortable you may never want to leave. But trust us, you’ll want to head down to the Showcase Restaurant and Bar for the best in West Coast cuisine and international flavours.

Showcase Restaurant and Bar is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with an extensive, menu and impeccable service. There is also a daily Happy Hour as well as live music on select days.

And it’s getting into the spirit of the season with its exclusive Noël Festive Cocktails being poured until Dec 31. Marvel at the unique cocktail tree before trying the libations inspired by classic holiday jingles.

The prize

One Night Suite Stay in a Bravo Suite and a $150 Showcase Restaurant & Bar gift card.

Subject to availability, blackout dates and restrictions apply.

This prize package is valued at $2,450

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver, @showcaserestaurant, and @VanMarriot on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a luxury staycation at Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown worth $2,450 in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3uxxFWs Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter. (1 entry)

Loading…

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

