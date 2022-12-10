12 Days of Giveaways: $12,000 Trip of a Lifetime from Vancouver Christmas Market

The city’s largest and longest-running Christmas Market is now giving you a chance to win the biggest prize giveaway in Daily Hive history.

Vancouver Christmas Market, a huge German-style holiday event popular with locals and visitors alike, features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures. You can also get your fill of festive activities and live entertainment during your visit.

Holiday cheer is around every corner at the Market. The annual tradition has something for everyone to enjoy, including family Carousel rides, stunning light displays, and holiday photo ops.

And a visit to the Vancouver Christmas Market isn’t complete without all the eats and treats! There are 24 new vendors from far and wide with unique items and products to enjoy.

To make your holidays even brighter, Vancouver Christmas Market is sending a lucky winner on an Eight Day Rhine Getaway River Cruise for two people. So get ready for gute zeiten!

The prize

Eight Day Rhine Getaway River Cruise for two people

$2000 Air Canada flight voucher

Valid for one Veranda Stateroom up to Category A or B, double occupancy, cruise only. The cruise includes an 8-day river cruise, with meals, shore excursions and tours. Airfare ($2000 provided by Air Canada) Transfers, land extensions and cruise tours are not included.

Not transferable; no credit will be issued for cruise fares of lesser value; value may not be exchanged for cash. Valued up to $9998. Valid on available 2022 or 2023 embarkations only. Blackout dates may apply.

Not combinable with any other offer or Future Cruise Voucher. Subject to Stateroom availability. Must make reservations within 120 days prior to departure. Additional add-ons, such as air, transfers, hotels, etc. are only payable by credit card. Restrictions may apply.

This prize package is valued at $12,000

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver, @DailyHiveCanada and @VanChristmas on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a $12,000 Trip of a Lifetime from @VanChristmas in @DailyHiveVan’s #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3uEyqNs Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter. (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines