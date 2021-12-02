The holidays are all about getting together with your friends and family over a delicious meal. And at Tasty Indian Bistro, you’ll find a modern and sophisticated twist on traditional Indian cuisine.

Tasty Indian Bistro has two much-loved locations – Tasty Yaletown and Tasty Delta – to serve you. Both locations’ menus are different, but on them you can find a full selection of your favourite items.

Start things off with a glass of wine along with Masala Chicken Wings and Gobi Manchurian. Then dig into Chilli Paneer, Lamb Vindaloo or Coconut Chicken Curry.

Don’t forget to save room for desserts like Cardamom Dream Bar or Mango Rasmalai. Then unwind with a martini or signature cocktails



Tasty Indian Bistro is open for dine-in, takeout and delivery, so you can enjoy these mouth-watering dishes and more whenever the hunger hits.

The prize

Dinner for 6 Guests

This prize package is valued at $900.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DishedVancouver and @TastyIndian on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win Dinner for 6 Guests valued at $900 to @IndianBistro in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3xVtchm RT to enter!

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.

Contest Guidelines