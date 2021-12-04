12 Days of Giveaways: A Staycation to remember from Shangri-La Vancouver worth $1500

Need a getaway that’s not too far away? You need to check in and check out Shangri-La Vancouver!

The West Georgia Street luxury hotel occupies 15 floors of the tallest building in downtown Vancouver, and has everything you need to relax and unwind this season and all year round.

Shangri-La Vancouver’s sleek sophistication is exemplified in each of their 119 spacious rooms and suites. Your stay will be made blissful with the blend of modern luxury and traditional Asian décor.

The floor-to-ceiling windows will treat you to gorgeous displays of downtown, while over half of the Shangri-La Vancouver’s rooms feature a private balcony for even more awe-inspiring views. Your room also includes a marble-clad bathroom with heated floors and a television embedded in the mirror.

The relaxation continues at CHI, The Spa, an urban oasis tucked away in the Shangri-La Vancouver. Book a massage, facial, a scrub and wrap, and more and feel your cares melt away.

Make sure to save room for the delectable Festive Afternoon Tea from Emelle’s Catering. The delectable festive-themed sweet and savoury treats can be enjoyed in your room or in the comfort of your home.

The Shangri-La Vancouver is also your launching point to adventure. The luxury hotel has a range of amazing experiences waiting for you, including an Ice Cave Heli Adventure where you can explore the majestic ice caves of BC.

Closer to home, the Shangri-La Vancouver is ready to help you rejuvanate with a Holt Renfrew Shopping Experience and a Sangre De Fruta Wellness Escape. And for those wanting to enjoy everything that the luxury hotel has to offer, you’ll want to book a Festive Getaway or The Ultimate Staycation.

And for those wanting to bring the Shangri-La Vancouver experience home for the holidays, they are offering a stunning selection of seasonal gifts and surprises for purchase online. Choose from exciting hotel offers, delicious festive afternoon tea to-go, thoughtful gift vouchers, memorable experiences and more for everyone on your shopping list.

The prize

One-night stay at the Shangri-La Vancouver in an Executive Balcony Room including breakfast for two, plus a Festive Afternoon Tea for two from Emelle’s Catering

This prize package is valued at $1,500.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver, @ShangriLa_van and @EmellesCatering on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a $1500 staycation from @ShangriLa_Van in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3EnKxC0 Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to the Daily Hive newsletter: (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.

Contest Guidelines