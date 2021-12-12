12 Days of Giveaways: The ultimate travel package from Herschel worth over $1,500

We all love daydreaming about our next trip. A tropical getaway, a visit to historic destinations, or exploring the best that Canada has to offer. Thinking about travel always puts a smile on our face and a spring in our step.

To help make your next adventure perfect, Herschel Supply Co. is giving away the ultimate travel gear prize pack as part of the 12 Days of Giveaways.

Founded by brothers Jamie and Lyndon Cormack, Herschel Supply Co. was named after the town where three generations of their family grew up. Today, the Vancouver-based global travel lifestyle brand is known for its combination of design, culture, fun and function.

Herschel Supply celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2020 and is popular for its line of backpacks, luggage, travel accessories, wallets, apparel, and more. Herschel products are sold in 94 countries with more than 10,000 stockists worldwide.

The prize

Two Trade Medium luggage

Two Trade Carry-On luggage

Two Trade Mini

Two Herschel Novel duffle

Two Herschel Little America backpack

Two Seventeen hip pack

Two Elmer beanie

This prize package is valued at $1,576

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver and @HerschelSupply on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win the ultimate @HerschelSupply travel package worth over $1,500 in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3GC6TjF Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter. (1 entry)

Loading…

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.

Contest Guidelines