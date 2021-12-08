12 Days of Giveaways: Crysteda Beverages's All-Inclusive Snow Play Package for 4

With the holiday season in full swing, you may be stocking your fridge to prepare for the next winter gathering. And if you’re looking for drinks your guests will love, you need to reach for Crysteda Beverages vodka sodas.

Crysteda is a line of handcrafted vodka sodas that contain zero sugar, zero carbs and only 100 calories. Created by owner and founder Danna Sheck after pivoting from originally experimenting with CBD beverages, Crysteda currently has three flavours available in British Columbia and Alberta.

Each Crysteda vodka soda is lightly carbonated and made with natural flavours from all-natural extracts. So there’s no artificial after-taste.

Crysteda is planning on adding new and delicious flavour combinations throughout the upcoming year and eventually expanding into the rest of Canada.

To celebrate the launch of their new vodka soda line, Crysteda is giving away an All-Inclusive Snow Play Package for 4 to Sasquatch Mountain Resort.

The massive prize includes two-nights accommodation for four with Hemlock Hollow Mountain Accommodations, four lift tickets, four ski rental packages, four tubing passes, four snowshoe trail tickets and four snowshoe rental packages.

The prize

2 nights accommodation for 4 with Hemlock Hollow Mountain Accommodations*

4 Lift Tickets

4 Ski Rental Packages

4 Tubing passes

4 Snowshoe trail tickets

4 Snowshoe Rental Packages

Subject to availability, blackout dates and minimum stay requirements.

Blackout dates: December 18, 2021, to January 2, 2022, and February 18 to 21, 2022

Accommodations based on availability

This prize package is valued at $1856.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DishedVancouver, @Crysteda and @SasquatchMountainResort on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry each)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win an All-Inclusive Snow Play Package for 4 to @SasquatchResort from @crysteda in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/31Lotmp Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.

Contest Guidelines