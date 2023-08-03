Swifties in Toronto had their “Wildest Dreams” finally come true on Thursday, when best-selling artist Taylor Swift announced that she would be bringing her sold-out Eras Tour to the city after months of desperate pleas from fans.

Among the “Enchanted” crowd of fans was a proud father in Brampton, who rejoiced at the news that one of his sons would finally be able to perform in his hometown.

Mark Scheitzbach, the owner of Brampton-based electrical company J&W Electric Co., took to his Facebook page on Thursday morning to announce that his son would take the stage at the Rogers Centre alongside Swift as a dancer.

“Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God,” Scheitzbach said. “I’m so excited, I can’t even describe my excitement,” the proud father said between tears.

His sons, Kevin “Kid XS” Scheitzbach and Michael “Hydroflow” Scheitzbach, are both professional dancers and choreographers from Toronto who have since relocated to Los Angeles.

For the past few months, Kevin has been on the road with the mega pop star on her Eras Tour, while Michael recently performed alongside Mariah Carey at the Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas and LA Pride.

“I knew it had to happen. I knew he was going to get to dance in his hometown in front of his hometown crowd. I’m so happy. I can’t wait,” Scheitzbach said, holding back his emotions.

“Dude you’re making me cry. That’s so awesome,” one person responded.

“This is so amazing Mark. Congratulations to hearing your son will represent Brampton/Toronto well,” another comment reads.

blogTO reached out to Scheitzbach but did not receive a comment back in time for this publication.

Swift is set to bring her Eras Tour to the Rogers Centre for six nights on November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23 in 2024. The six-show run will mark the first time the American singer-songwriter has performed in Canada since her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour.

Verified fan registration for the shows is already open, and tickets for the highly anticipated tour will go on sale starting August 9.