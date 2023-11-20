We have your next business venture if you’re in the market for a new trailer and love orange juice.

Someone is selling an orange-juice trailer on Facebook Marketplace in Vancouver, and it’s making us consider breaking into the freshly squeezed juice industry.

The fully equipped commercial-grade trailer was posted four days ago for $22,000. With an eye-catching exterior that will grab attention, the trailer is designed to produce large quantities of fresh juice.

“The fruit truck is the perfect business opportunity for anyone with a passion for healthy living and delicious drinks designed to bring the taste of freshly squeezed orange juice to your community in a fun and convenient way,” the post reads.

Everyone needs a side hustle to supplement the daily grind in this economy. So, to add a bit of zest to your life, watch out for this post if you’re interested.

What do you think about this rare Facebook Marketplace find? Is there always money in the orange stand?

Let us know in the comments.

​​