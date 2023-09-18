5 reasons why you’ll want to keep your eye on this sky-high 'passive house' in Vancouver

It’s nearly impossible to find luxurious living in Vancouver that ticks off exceptional, thoughtful design while placing green engineering at the forefront. But, thanks to the innovative CURV Tower, that reality is one step closer.

Set to stand 60 storeys high right in the middle of downtown Vancouver in Nelson Heights, CURV’s sustainability does not compromise on luxury — in fact, it does quite the opposite.

Brought to you by world-renowned architect Tom Wright, the man behind the famous Burj Al Arab in Dubai, and distinguished architectural interior designer Andres Escobar in collaboration with Lemay_id, you’ll want to keep your eyes on CURV.

CURV will not only be the tallest residential tower in Vancouver, it will be the world’s tallest Passive House — a building that uses thermal means to create a low-energy living environment with a small ecological footprint. Passive House design uses exact specifications to create the best living conditions.

Exceptional insulation, airtight windows and building envelope are just some of the design elements CURV boasts.

The design aspects of CURV match the ethos and culture of the city of Vancouver, putting sustainability first in a green city. The passive design elements save up to 90% of heating and cooling energy compared to similar buildings — but at a much lower operating cost.

CURV designers and builders estimate that by using the Passive House model, the tower will save an estimated 50,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases over the next 50 years, compared to a similar existing building.

The inspiration behind CURV came to Wright in the form of a fresh, green sprout, reaching toward the sky — and that’s exactly what CURV demonstrates. As his first-ever North American project, Wright chose an elegant, organic, and iconic form that is sure to stand out in the Vancouver skyline.

With sharp curving lines that evoke flowing feminity, CURV matches the green sprout inspiration by breaking through the atmosphere and maximizing space with the lightest environmental footprint.

With 358 beautifully crafted homes, architectural interior designer Andres Escobar in collaboration with Lemay_id uses elegant elements that will accumulate value and last for years to come.

Starting with the lobby, you’ll be welcomed with silver-light porcelain tile flooring, fluted stone and glass walls, and other bespoke finishes. Escobar collaborated with the award-winning studio of designers Lemay_id to create a calming oasis with lavish elements.

Alongside amazing architecture comes luxurious amenities, which CURV is known for. The top floors of the building offer unparalleled views of the Salish Sea, North Shore Mountains, and Olympic Peninsula.

The rooftop area, known as “The Haven,” boasts a high-end dining area with a barbecue and pizza oven and the open-air SkySpa (with bubbling hot tubs) and SkyBar, for either private or catering use.

Don’t forget the gym, which comes with top-of-the-line equipment, appliances, and unprecedented mountain views. There will also be a game lounge and professional yoga room powered by the Lululemon Studio. With a 24-hour concierge also available, what more could you ask for?

There are three different areas of the CURV tower, including the Horizon Collection from the 21st to the 52nd floors and the Sky Collection from floors 53 to 58, each designed with tranquillity and refined living in mind.

The Horizon Collection on floors 21-52, is home to CURV’s premium condos that come with a variety of layouts with consistent quality design throughout. All suites have engineered wood floors, porcelain tile bathroom finishes, and quartz kitchen detailings. You’ll also have a choice of three earth-toned colour palettes to personalize different areas of your home.

The Sky Collection on floors 53-58 features some extremely high-rise homes, with all of CURV’s classic details plus access to even more luxurious additions at your disposal for a pampered home life.

Think premium finishes and appliances like your very own wine fridges and coolers, an integrated wall oven from Miele, curved quartz countertops, and freestanding sculptural bathtubs and glass-enclosed showers — to name just a few impressive details.

No matter which condominium you pick to call home, you are guaranteed unparalleled views of downtown Vancouver all the way to the Sunshine Coast.

Ready for luxurious, sustainable living? Register now to learn more about the CURV‘s floorplans and design elements.

Be sure to check out the downtown presentation gallery at 510 Burrard Street for a more personal experience — they are open daily from 11 am to 5 pm, or Friday by appointment. CURV is making history in Vancouver and you won’t want to miss out!