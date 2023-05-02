Familiar face temporarily "stepping away" from CTV Vancouver (PHOTOS)

A well-known personality on CTV Vancouver will be taking a leave of absence from the station over the next few months.

In a tweet, Marke Driesschen, who is the weather presenter on CTV Morning Live, announced he will be stepping away for a while.

As I mentioned at the end of today’s show, I’ll be stepping away from@CTVMorningLive for a little while and I’ll miss hanging out with these great people.

Got a couple of things to take care of, but I’ll be back in the summer! pic.twitter.com/wDrJQAWSVm — Marke Driesschen (@ctv_marke) May 2, 2023

There is no official word on why he will be stepping away, with Driesschen telling Daily Hive there is nothing he can share at the moment.

According to the CTV Vancouver website, Driesschen has been part of the Vancouver media landscape since the early 1990s.

There is already a big response on social media from viewers and fans who are wishing him well and expressing that he will definitely be missed.

In addition to working at CTV, he is also an actor and has appeared in a number of local productions, including Final Destination 2, Smallville, Mr. Magoo, Elektra and The Dead Zone.

In a statement to Daily Hive, Bell Media says he will return in the summer and other weather specialists from CTV will fill in for him while he’s away.