HUGE crowds take over Kitsilano Beach for annual volleyball tournament

Jul 13 2024, 9:52 pm
Beth Rochester/Daily Hive

The 31st annual Vancouver Open has transformed Kitsilano Beach into a volleyball extravaganza, and it looks like locals were loving the competition.

Massive crowds of eager faces could be seen standing on the side of the 11 total volleyball courts set up for the volleyball tournament, cheering on the teams under Vancouver’s hot sun.

Kits Beach usually has a few volleyball courts open for play, but the current tournament has taken over a large stretch of the beach to accommodate the competition.

Alongside the courts, crowds could be seen enjoying the energetic music blasting from the speakers and lining up at the various food trucks set up next to the tournament.

The Vancouver Open is a three-day competition where the “best beach volleyball players from Canada, North America, and worldwide” compete for volleyball glory. It started yesterday and ends tomorrow, July 14.

Players have a chance to win some seriously large prizes from the $40,000 prize pool from Volleyball BC’s collaboration with Natura Solutions.

