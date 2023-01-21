Surrey community cut off due to train stopped on the tracks (PHOTOS)

Pack your patience if you’re travelling around South Surrey today. In the morning on Saturday, January 21, a train was apparently stopped on the tracks, effectively cutting off the community of Crescent Beach.

The train, which was running along the line owned by Burlington Northern Sante Fe, stalled before 11 am on Saturday.

Currently, the neighbourhood is served by two road crossings — the main road crossing at the intersection of Crescent Road/Beecher Street and Bayview Street, and the secondary minor road crossing at the intersection of McBride Avenue and Bayview Street.

Here’s a look at the main Crescent Road crossing as of 11:25 am:

And here’s the other railway crossing at Mcbride Avenue:

Crews have told some people in the area that the blockage could last up to two hours.

Daily Hive has reached out to the City of Surrey and Burlington Northern, which owns the line, and will update this story.

The City of Surrey has proposed an overpass for the area to increase accessibility and address public safety concerns.

For now, folks are effectively stuck in Crescent Beach until the issue is resolved.

More to come…