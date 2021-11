Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend

As we welcome another weekend, Crave is releasing an impressive list of new movies and shows to check out all weekend.

The Canadian streaming platform is releasing a bunch of intriguing documentaries this week, including one about Alanis Morissette, Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction, andĀ Star Trek, along with a bunch of older movies and new shows.

Cozy up, buy yourself some way-too-early holiday treats and have yourself a streaming weekend.

HBO and HBO Max Programming

CRAFTOPIA: HOLIDAY SHOWDOWN, Season 2, Episode 5-8 *Season Finale* – HBO Max Series

THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS, Season 1, Episode 1-2 *Series Premiere* – HBO Max Series

MUSIC BOX: JAGGED – HBO Documentary

– HBO Documentary REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER, Season 19, Episode 35 *Season Finale* (November 20) – HBO Series

SHOWTIME Programming

DESUS & MERO, Season 3, Episode 52

WAKEFIELD, Season 1, Episode 6

VICE, Season 2, Episode 10 (November 21 at 8 pm ET)

DESUS & MERO, Season 3, Episode 53 (November 21 at 11 pm ET)

DEXTER: NEW BLOOD, Season 1, Episode 3 (November 21)

YELLOWJACKETS, Season 1, Episode 2 (November 21)

Movies

GOLDEN ARM

SPIRAL: FROM THE BOOK OF SAW

WE BROKE UP

GHOSTBUSTERS (1984)

GHOSTBUSTERS II

MALFUNCTION: THE DRESSING DOWN OF JANET JACKSON *Documentary Premiere* (November 19 at 11:30 pm ET)

Highlighted Programming

STAR TREK: PRODIGY, Season 1, Episode 4 *Mid-Season Finale*

RUPAULā€™S DRAG RACE UK, Season 3, Episode 9

CANADAā€™S DRAG RACE, Season 2, Episode 6 *Crave Original Series*

THE CENTER SEAT: 55 YEARS OF STAR TREK, Season 1, Episode 1 *Series Premiere*

Season 1, Episode 1 *Series Premiere* JANN, Season 3

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, Season 4, Episode 1 *Season Premiere*

THE FREAK BROTHERS, Season 1, Episode 3 (November 21)

DOCTOR WHO, Season 13, Episode 4 (November 21 at 8 pm ET)

