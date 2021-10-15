Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend
Oct 15 2021, 11:07 am
Thanks to a short work week, we’re already diving headfirst into another weekend and Crave has a slew of great new (and old) titles to keep you cozy on your couch all weekend.
The streaming platform has released the latest entry/reboot/prequel to the Saw franchise, Canada’s s Drag Race, the classic Halloween flick Casper, and the first episode of the Emmy-award-winning series Succession.
Plus so much more.
Here’s what should be on your Crave radar this weekend.
HBO and HBO Max Programming
- HBO Series SUCCESSION Season 3 Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (October 17 at 9 pm ET)
SHOWTIME Programming
- THE CIRCUS, Season 6, Episode 13 (October 17 at 8 pm ET)
- AMERICAN RUST, Season 1 Episode 6 (October 17 at 10 pm ET)
- DESUS & MERO Season 3, Episode 43 *Mid-Season Premiere* (October 17 at 11 pm ET)
Movies
- FEAR OF RAIN
- FOUR GOOD DAYS
- UNINTERRUPTED: NORTHERN TIES *Documentary*
Highlighted Programming
- CANADA’S DRAG RACE, Season 2 Episode 1 *Canadian Series* *Season Premiere*
- DARK SIDE OF THE RING, Season 3B, Episode 5 *Canadian Series*
- AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS, Season 2
STARZ Programming
- ARRIVAL
- CASPER (1995)
- FACE/OFF
- THE MUMMY
- THE MUMMY RETURNS
- SPIRAL: FROM THE BOOK OF SAW
- WALLICE & GROMIT: THE CURSE OF THE WERE-RABBIT
- BMF Season 1, Episode 4 (October 17)
- HIGHTOWN Season 2, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (October 17)
- SLUMBER PARTY (1982) (Oct.17)
- SLUMBER PARTY 2 (1987) (October 17)
- SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE (2021) (October 17)