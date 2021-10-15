Curated

Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend

Tyler Jadah
|
Oct 15 2021, 11:07 am
Succession - Season 3/HBO

Thanks to a short work week, we’re already diving headfirst into another weekend and Crave has a slew of great new (and old) titles to keep you cozy on your couch all weekend.

The streaming platform has released the latest entry/reboot/prequel to the Saw franchise, Canada’s s Drag Race, the classic Halloween flick Casper, and the first episode of the Emmy-award-winning series Succession.

Plus so much more.

Here’s what should be on your Crave radar this weekend.

HBO and HBO Max Programming

  • HBO Series SUCCESSION Season 3 Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (October 17 at 9 pm ET)

SHOWTIME Programming

  • THE CIRCUS, Season 6, Episode 13 (October 17 at 8 pm ET)
  • AMERICAN RUST, Season 1 Episode 6 (October 17 at 10 pm ET)
  • DESUS & MERO Season 3, Episode 43 *Mid-Season Premiere* (October 17 at 11 pm ET)

Movies

  • FEAR OF RAIN
  • FOUR GOOD DAYS
  • UNINTERRUPTED: NORTHERN TIES *Documentary*

Highlighted Programming

  • CANADA’S DRAG RACE, Season 2 Episode 1 *Canadian Series* *Season Premiere*
  • DARK SIDE OF THE RING, Season 3B, Episode 5 *Canadian Series*
  • AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS, Season 2

STARZ Programming

  • ARRIVAL
  • CASPER (1995)
  • FACE/OFF
  • THE MUMMY
  • THE MUMMY RETURNS
  • SPIRAL: FROM THE BOOK OF SAW
  • WALLICE & GROMIT: THE CURSE OF THE WERE-RABBIT
  • BMF Season 1, Episode 4 (October 17)
  • HIGHTOWN Season 2, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (October 17)
  • SLUMBER PARTY (1982) (Oct.17)
  • SLUMBER PARTY 2 (1987) (October 17)
  • SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE (2021) (October 17)

 

