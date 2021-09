All the new movies and shows coming to Crave in October

If you’re a Crave subscriber, there are a bunch of new movies, shows, and documentaries coming to the platform, just in time to cozy up to October.

There’s a bunch of HBO series, including the newest season of the Emmy-winning series Succession, new movies, and Showtime originals.

Not to mention some horror flicks and every entry of the Scary Movie franchise — just in time for Halloween.

Along with a few trailers sprinkled in, here’s everything coming to Crave across Canada in October.

HBO Series

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Season 19 – October 2

NUCLEAR FAMILY Season 1, Episode 2 – October 3

AXIOS Season 4, Episode 13 *Mid-season Premiere* – October 4

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER Season 8, Episode 25 – October 4

DOOM PATROL, Season 3 – October 7

WE’RE HERE Season 2 – October 11

SUCCESSION Season 3 – October 17

RICKY VELEZ COMEDY SPECIAL *Special* – October 23

INSECURE Season 5 – October 24

Movies

FRENCH EXIT *Canadian Film* – October 1

A.RTIFICIAL I.MMORTALITY *Canadian Film* – October 7

SAFER AT HOMEÂ – October 8Â

FEAR OF RAINÂ – October 15

FOUR GOOD DAYS – October 15

UNINTERRUPTED: NORTHERN TIES *Documentary* – October 15

THE BODY REMEMBERS WHEN THE WORLD BROKE OPEN *Canadian Film* – October 19

THE INCREDIBLE 25TH YEAR OF MITZI BEARCLAW *Canadian Film* – October 15

FATALE – October 22

SKYFIRE – October 22

OSCAR PETERSON: BLACK + WHITE *Canadian Film* *Documentary* – October 22

*Canadian Film* *Documentary* – October 22 THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT – October 29

SPELL – October 29

SHOWTIME ProgrammingÂ

THE CIRCUS, Season 6, Episode 11 – 16 – Starts October 3

BILLIONS , Season 5, Episode 12 *Season Finale* – October 3

WORK IN PROGRESS, Season 2, Episode 9 & 10 – Starts October 3

THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, Season 2, Episode 9 & 10 – Starts October 4



BURIED, Season 1 – October 10



DESUS & MERO Season 3, Episode 43 *Mid-Season Premiere* – Starts October 17

WAKEFIELD Season 1, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* – Starts October 18

Highlighted Programming

MTV’s MESSYNESS Season 1 – October 1

DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season 3B, Episode 4 *Canadian Series* – October 7

CREATIVE SOLES *Canadian Series* *Special* – October 7

LET’S BRUNCH Season 1-2 *Canadian Series* – October 8

RL STINE’S THE HAUNTING HOUR Season 1-2 *Canadian Series* – October 8

CANADA’S DRAG RACE Season 2 Episode 1 *Canadian Series* *Season Premiere* – October 14

AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS Season 2 – October 15

STAR TREK PRODIGY Season 1 – October 28

CORNER GAS ANIMATED: HAUNT FOR DREAD OCTOBER *Canadian Series* – October 29

CHAPELWAITE Season 1 – October 31



STARZ Programming