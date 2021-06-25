Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend
Jun 25 2021, 9:12 am
We’ve entered the last weekend of June (somehow), and Crave is offering a slew of new movies and shows to keep you occupied.
The streaming service is releasing the Anne Hathway-led movie about witches. There are some older classics, Showtime shows, and talk shows.
Needless to say, there’s a lot of Crave streaming to take care of all weekend.
HBO and HBO Max Programming
- The Witches, HBO Max Film
- Pause With Sam Jay* Season Finale* – Season 1, Episode 6 (June 26), HBO Series
- Betty – Season 2, Episode 3, HBO Series
- Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 19, Episode 21, HBO Series (June 25 at 10 pm ET)
Movies
- Another Round
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Rio
- Rio 2
SHOWTIME Programming
- The Kings – *Season Finale – Season 1, Episode 3 (June 27 at 8 pm ET)
- The Chi – Season 4, Episode 6 (June 27 at 9 pm ET)
- Black Monday – Season 3, Episode 6 (June 27 at 10 pm ET)
- Flatbush Misdemeanors – Season 1, Episode 6 (June 27 at 10:30 pm ET)
- Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 28 (June 27 at 11 pm ET)
Highlighted Programming
- Veneno – Season 1
- Dark Side of the Ring – Season Finale* – Season 3A, Episode 8
- Catfish: The TV Show UK – Season 1
- Deutschland ’89
- Jets Legends *Canadian Series* – Season 1, Episode 10
- Bosch – Season 7 (June 26)
STARZ Programming
- Fair Game
- Hologram for a King
- New York Minute
- Patriots Day
- Step Up: High Water – Season 2, Episode 7
- Wedding Crashers
- Blindspotting – Season 1, Episode 3 (June 27)
- Run the World – Season 1, Episode 6 (June 27)