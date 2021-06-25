Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend

We’ve entered the last weekend of June (somehow), and Crave is offering a slew of new movies and shows to keep you occupied.

The streaming service is releasing the Anne Hathway-led movie about witches. There are some older classics, Showtime shows, and talk shows.

Needless to say, there’s a lot of Crave streaming to take care of all weekend.

HBO and HBO Max Programming

The Witches, HBO Max Film

Pause With Sam Jay* Season Finale* – Season 1, Episode 6 (June 26), HBO Series

Betty – Season 2, Episode 3, HBO Series

Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 19, Episode 21, HBO Series (June 25 at 10 pm ET)

Movies

Anot her Round

her Round The Devil Wears Prada

Rio

Rio 2

SHOWTIME Programming

The Kings – *Season Finale – Season 1, Episode 3 (June 27 at 8 pm ET)

The Chi – Season 4, Episode 6 (June 27 at 9 pm ET)

Black Monday – Season 3, Episode 6 (June 27 at 10 pm ET)

Flatbush Misdemeanors – Season 1, Episode 6 (June 27 at 10:30 pm ET)

Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 28 (June 27 at 11 pm ET)

Highlighted Programming

Veneno – Season 1

Dark Side of the Ring – Season Finale* – Season 3A, Episode 8

Catfish: The TV Show UK – Season 1

Deutschland ’89

Jets Legends *Canadian Series* – Season 1, Episode 10

Bosch – Season 7 (June 26)

STARZ Programming