Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend

Jun 25 2021, 9:12 am
The Witches (IMDB)

We’ve entered the last weekend of June (somehow), and Crave is offering a slew of new movies and shows to keep you occupied.

The streaming service is releasing the Anne Hathway-led movie about witches. There are some older classics, Showtime shows, and talk shows.

Needless to say, there’s a lot of Crave streaming to take care of all weekend.

HBO and HBO Max Programming

  • The Witches, HBO Max Film
  • Pause With Sam Jay* Season Finale* – Season 1, Episode 6 (June 26), HBO Series
  • Betty – Season 2, Episode 3, HBO Series
  • Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 19, Episode 21, HBO Series (June 25 at 10 pm ET)

Movies

  • Another Round
  • The Devil Wears Prada
  • Rio 
  • Rio 2

SHOWTIME Programming

  • The Kings – *Season Finale – Season 1, Episode 3 (June 27 at 8 pm ET)
  • The Chi – Season 4, Episode 6 (June 27 at 9 pm ET)
  • Black Monday – Season 3, Episode 6 (June 27 at 10 pm ET)
  • Flatbush Misdemeanors – Season 1, Episode 6 (June 27 at 10:30 pm ET)
  • Desus & Mero  – Season 3, Episode 28 (June 27 at 11 pm ET)

Highlighted Programming

  • Veneno – Season 1
  • Dark Side of the Ring – Season Finale* – Season 3A, Episode 8
  • Catfish: The TV Show UK – Season 1
  • Deutschland ’89
  • Jets Legends *Canadian Series* – Season 1, Episode 10
  • Bosch – Season 7 (June 26)

STARZ Programming

  • Fair Game 
  • Hologram for a King 
  • New York Minute
  • Patriots Day
  • Step Up: High Water – Season 2, Episode 7
  • Wedding Crashers 
  • Blindspotting – Season 1, Episode 3 (June 27)
  • Run the World – Season 1, Episode 6 (June 27)
