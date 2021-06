Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend

We’ve entered the last weekend of June (somehow), and Crave is offering a slew of new movies and shows to keep you occupied.

The streaming service is releasing the Anne Hathway-led movie about witches. There are some older classics, Showtime shows, and talk shows.

Needless to say, there’s a lot of Crave streaming to take care of all weekend.

HBO and HBO Max Programming

The Witches, HBO Max Film

Pause With Sam Jay* Season Finale* – Season 1, Episode 6 (June 26), HBO Series

Betty – Season 2, Episode 3, HBO Series

Real Time With Bill Maher РSeason 19, Episode 21, HBO Series (June 25 at 10 pm ET)

Movies

Anot her Round

her Round The Devil Wears Prada

Rio 

Rio 2

SHOWTIME Programming

The Kings Р*Season Finale РSeason 1, Episode 3 (June 27 at 8 pm ET)

The Chi РSeason 4, Episode 6 (June 27 at 9 pm ET)

Black Monday – Season 3, Episode 6 (June 27 at 10 pm ET)

Flatbush Misdemeanors –¬†Season 1, Episode 6 (June 27 at 10:30 pm ET)

Desus & Mero  РSeason 3, Episode 28 (June 27 at 11 pm ET)

Highlighted Programming

Veneno  РSeason 1

Dark Side of the Ring – Season Finale* – Season 3A, Episode 8

Catfish: The TV Show UK РSeason 1

Deutschland ’89

Jets Legends *Canadian Series* РSeason 1, Episode 10

Bosch РSeason 7 (June 26)

STARZ Programming