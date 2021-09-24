Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend
Sep 24 2021, 12:39 pm
If you feel like snuggling up to the first official weekend of the fall, Crave is making sure you’ve got plenty to watch all weekend.
There’s a series premiere of a new HBO show, some Jeff Daniels content, the Mortal Kombat remake (along with the original), and a bunch of other shows and movies to check out.
Here’s what should be on your Crave radar this weekend.
HBO and HBO Max Programming
- Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 19, Episode 28 (September 25 at 10 pm ET, on-demand the following morning), HBO Series
- Nuclear Family – Season 1, Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (September 26 at 10 pm ET), HBO Series
- Scenes from a Marriage – Season 1, Episode 3 (September 26 at 1p m ET ), HBO Series
SHOWTIME Programming
- BILLIONS – Season 5, Episode 11 (September 26 at 9 pm ET)
- AMERICAN RUST – Season 1, Episode 3 (September 26 at 10 pm ET)
- WORK IN PROGRESS – Season 2, Episode 8 (September 26 at 11 pm ET) *Season Finale*
- THE CIRCUS – Season 6, Episode 10 (September 26 at 8 pm ET)
- DARK SIDE OF THE RING – Season 3B, Episode 2 *Canadian Series*
- DOOM PATROL – Season 3, Episode 1-2 *Season Premiere*
- STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS – Season 2, Episode 7
- BEING JAMES BOND *Special*
- FEAR THY ROOMMATE – Season 1 *Canadian Series*
- SURREALESTATE – Season 1 *Canadian Series*
- TRUE LIFE CRIME – Season 2
Movies
- MORTAL KOMBAT (1995)
- MORTAL KOMBAT (2021)
- SIX MINUTES TO MIDNIGHT
STARZ Programming
- BATTLE ROYALE
- DRAFT DAY
- RUMBLE IN THE BRONX (1994)
- THE MARTIAN
- TMNT
- BMF – Season 1, Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (September 26)
- POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN – Season 1, Episode 10 *Season Finale* (September 26)