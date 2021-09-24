Curated

Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend

Sep 24 2021, 12:39 pm
SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE - Bell Media

If you feel like snuggling up to the first official weekend of the fall, Crave is making sure you’ve got plenty to watch all weekend.

There’s a series premiere of a new HBO show, some Jeff Daniels content, the Mortal Kombat remake (along with the original), and a bunch of other shows and movies to check out.

Here’s what should be on your Crave radar this weekend.

HBO and HBO Max Programming

  • Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 19, Episode 28 (September 25 at 10 pm ET, on-demand the following morning), HBO Series 
  • Nuclear FamilySeason 1, Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (September 26 at 10 pm ET), HBO Series
  • Scenes from a Marriage – Season 1, Episode 3 (September 26 at 1p m ET ), HBO Series

SHOWTIME Programming

  • BILLIONS – Season 5, Episode 11 (September 26 at 9 pm ET)
  • AMERICAN RUST – Season 1, Episode 3 (September 26 at 10 pm ET)
  • WORK IN PROGRESS – Season 2, Episode 8 (September 26 at 11 pm ET) *Season Finale*
  • THE CIRCUS – Season 6, Episode 10 (September 26 at 8 pm ET)
  • DARK SIDE OF THE RING – Season 3B, Episode 2 *Canadian Series*
  • DOOM PATROL – Season 3, Episode 1-2 *Season Premiere*
  • STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS – Season 2, Episode 7
  • BEING JAMES BOND *Special*
  • FEAR THY ROOMMATE – Season 1 *Canadian Series*
  • SURREALESTATE – Season 1 *Canadian Series*
  • TRUE LIFE CRIME – Season 2

Movies

  • MORTAL KOMBAT (1995)
  • MORTAL KOMBAT (2021)
  • SIX MINUTES TO MIDNIGHT

STARZ Programming

  • BATTLE ROYALE
  • DRAFT DAY
  • RUMBLE IN THE BRONX (1994)
  • THE MARTIAN 
  • TMNT
  • BMF – Season 1, Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (September 26)
  • POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN – Season 1, Episode 10 *Season Finale* (September 26)
