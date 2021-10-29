Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend

As we get ready to bid farewell to October, Crave is releasing an impressive list of new movies and shows to check out all weekend.

There’s a new episode of the Emmy award-winning Succession and a bunch of old horror classics.

The latest The Conjuring movie and Dawn of the Dead are both seriously scary and seriously released on Crave this weekend. So you might want to offset both of those with Knocked Up or something.

Regardless, here is what should be on your Crave radar this weekend.

HBO and HBO Max Programming

HBO Series SUCCESSION Season 3, Episode 3 (October 31 at 9 pm ET)



Season 3, Episode 3 (October 31 at 9 pm ET) HBO Series REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Season 19, Episode 32 (October 30)

Season 19, Episode 32 (October 30) HBO Series INSECURE Season 5, Episode 2 (October 31 at 10 pm ET)

Season 5, Episode 2 (October 31 at 10 pm ET) HBO Series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER, Season 8, Episode 28 (October 31)

SHOWTIME Programming

DESUS & MERO Season 3, Episode 46 & 47

Season 3, Episode 46 & 47 THE CIRCUS , Season 6, Episode 15 (October 31 at 8 pm ET)

, Season 6, Episode 15 (October 31 at 8 pm ET) AMERICAN RUST, Season 1, Episode 8 (October 31 at 10 pm ET)

Movies

THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT



SPELL

Highlighted Programming

STAR TREK PRODIGY Season 1

Season 1 CANADA’S DRAG RACE Season 2, Episode 3 *Canadian Series*

Season 2, Episode 3 *Canadian Series* DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season 3B, Episode 7 *Canadian Series* *Season Finale*

Season 3B, Episode 7 *Canadian Series* *Season Finale* CORNER GAS ANIMATED: HAUNT FOR DREAD OCTOBER *Canadian Series*

*Canadian Series* CHAPELWAITE Season 1 (October 31)

STARZ Programming