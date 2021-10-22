Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend
Oct 22 2021, 4:40 pm
There aren’t too many days of October left, and Crave has released a bunch of new movies and shows to help make it feel like time is flying by even faster.
The newest season of Insecure is premiering, another episode of Succession is being released, there’s an Oscar Peterson documentary, and so much more.
Maybe spend the weekend watching the entire Scary Movie franchise?
Here’s what should be on your Crave radar this weekend.
HBO and HBO Max Programming
- HBO Series SUCCESSION Season 3 Episode 2 *Season Premiere* (October 24 at 9 pm ET)
- HBO Series DOOM PATROL Season 3, Episode 7 (Oct. 21 at 9:30 p.m. ET)
- HBO Series REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Season 19, Episode 31 (Oct. 23)
- HBO Special RICKY VELEZ COMEDY SPECIAL *Special* (Oct. 23)
- HBO Series INSECURE *Season 5 Premiere (October 24)
SHOWTIME Programming
- DESUS & MERO Season 3, Episode 44 & 45
- THE CIRCUS, Season 6, Episode 14 (October 24 at 8 pm ET)
- AMERICAN RUST, Season 1, Episode 7 (October 24 at 10 pm ET)
Movies
- FATALE
- SKYFIRE
- OSCAR PETERSON: BLACK + WHITE *Canadian Film* *Documentary*
Highlighted Programming
- DARK SIDE OF THE RING, Season 3B, Episode 6 *Canadian Series*
STARZ Programming
- BLAIR WITCH (2016)
- THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT (1999)
- EVIL DEAD (1981)
- EVIL DEAD II
- JUST FRIENDS
- MY LITTLE PONY: THE MOVIE (2017)
- SCARY MOVIE
- SCARY MOVIE 2
- SCARY MOVIE 3
- SCARY MOVIE 4
- SCARY MOVIE 5
- THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK