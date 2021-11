Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend

Crave is releasing a brand new slate of movies, shows, and docs just in time for the weekend.

There’s some interesting HBO titles, including the second season of the very funny How To With John Wilson, the entireĀ Harry Potter franchise (and the new Hogwarts Tournament of Houses), some older titles (Wild Wild West), and much more.

Cozy up on the couch, turn your phone on silent, and dive into some of these Crave titles this weekend:

HBO and HBO Max Programming

HBO Max Series 12 DATES OF CHRISTMAS, Season 2

HBO Max Series GOSSIP GIRL (2021), Season 1, Episode 7-9 *Midseason Premiere*

HBO Max Series THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS, Season 1, Episode 3-5

HBO Documentary DMX: DONā€™T TRY TO UNDERSTAND

HBO Series HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON , Season 2, Episode 1 *Season Premiere*

HBO Max Series KAMIKAZE, Season 1, Episode 5-6 (November 28)

HBO Series SUCCESSION, Season 3, Episode 7 (November 28 at 9 pm ET)

HBO Series INSECURE, Season 5, Episode 6 (November 28 at 10 pm ET)

HBO Series CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, Season 11, Episode 6 (November 28 at 10:30 pm ET)

SHOWTIME Programming

CUSP

WAKEFIELD, Season 1, Episode 7

DEXTER: NEW BLOOD, Season 1, Episode 4 (November 28)

YELLOWJACKETS, Season 1, Episode 3 (November 28)

VICE, Season 2, Episode 11 (November 28 at 8 pm ET)

Movies

A CHRISTMAS DETOUR

CHICKEN RUN

CHRISTMAS LOVERS ANONYMOUS

CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED

CURIOUS GEORGE

THE CHRISTMAS BALL

HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHERā€™S STONE

HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS

HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN

HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE

HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHEONIX

HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF BLOOD PRINCE

HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART I

HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART II

KICKING & SCREAMING

LIGHT OF MY LIFE

MINIONS

PIG

THE PADRE

Highlighted Programming

RUPAULā€™S DRAG RACE UK, Season 3, Episode 10 *Season Finale*

CANADAā€™S DRAG RACE, Season 2, Episode 7 *Canadian Series*

THE CENTER SEAT: 55 YEARS OF STAR TREK, Season 1, Episode 2

MTV Series CATFISH UK, Season 1B

MARY MAKES IT EASY, Season 1A *Canadian Series*

MTV Series MTVā€™S LIVING THE DREAM, Season 1 & 2A

MTV Series TEEN MOM, Season 9B

MTV Series TEEN MOM: YOUNG AND PREGNANT, Season 3

W5, Season 56, Episode 8 *Canadian Series*

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, Season 4, Episode 2 (November 26 at 9 pm ET)

DOCTOR WHO, Season 13, Episode 5 (November 28 at 8 pm ET)

HARRY POTTER: HOGWARTS TOURNAMENT OF HOUSES, Season 1, Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (November 28 at 8 pm ET)

THE FREAK BROTHERS, Season 1, Episode 4 (November 28)

STARZ Programming