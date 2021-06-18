Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend

As we inch past the halfway mark of June, here are some new movies and shows that should be on your Crave radar this weekend.

The streaming service is releasing a biopic about legendary jazz musician Billie Holiday, a crime drama starring Jared Leto and Rami Malek, in addition to shows on HBO, HBO Max, Starz, Showtime, and a few older flicks.

Needless to say, there’s a lot of Crave streaming to take care of all weekend.

HBO and HBO Max Programming

Genera+ion – Season 1, Episodes 9-11 (June 17)

– Season 1, Episodes 9-11 (June 17) Pause with Sam Jay – Season 1, Episode 5 (June 19)

Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 19, Episode 20 (June 18, live at 10 pm ET)

Betty – Season 2, Episode 2 (June 18 at 11 pm ET)

Movies

The Little Things (June 18)

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday (June 18)

SHOWTIME Programming

The Kings – Season 1, Episode 3 (June 20 at 8 pm ET)

The Chi – Season 4, Episode 5 (June 20 at 9 pm ET)

Black Monday – Season 3, Episode 5 (June 20 at 10 pm ET)

Flatbush Misdemeanors – Season 1, Episode 5 (June 20 at 10:30 pm ET)

Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 26 (June 20 at 11 pm ET)

Highlighted Programming

Domina – Season 1 (June 18)

Jets Legends *Canadian Series* – Season 1, Episode 8-9 (June 18)

The Rookie – Season 3 (June 18)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under – Season 1, Episode 8 (June 19)

– Season 1, Episode 8 (June 19) Wipeout – Season 1, Episodes 6-10 (June 18)

STARZ Programming