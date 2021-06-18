Curated

Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend

Jun 18 2021, 9:38 am
As we inch past the halfway mark of June, here are some new movies and shows that should be on your Crave radar this weekend.

The streaming service is releasing a biopic about legendary jazz musician Billie Holiday, a crime drama starring Jared Leto and Rami Malek, in addition to shows on HBO, HBO Max, Starz, Showtime, and a few older flicks.

Needless to say, there’s a lot of Crave streaming to take care of all weekend.

HBO and HBO Max Programming

  • Genera+ionSeason 1, Episodes 9-11 (June 17)
  • Pause with Sam Jay – Season 1, Episode 5 (June 19)
  • Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 19, Episode 20 (June 18, live at 10 pm ET)
  • Betty – Season 2, Episode 2 (June 18 at 11 pm ET)

Movies

  • The Little Things (June 18)
  • The United States Vs. Billie Holiday  (June 18)

SHOWTIME Programming

  • The Kings – Season 1, Episode 3 (June 20 at 8 pm ET)
  • The Chi – Season 4, Episode 5 (June 20 at 9 pm ET)
  • Black Monday – Season 3, Episode 5 (June 20 at 10 pm ET)
  • Flatbush Misdemeanors – Season 1, Episode 5 (June 20 at 10:30 pm ET)
  • Desus & Mero  – Season 3, Episode 26 (June 20 at 11 pm ET)

Highlighted Programming

  • Domina – Season 1 (June 18)
  • Jets Legends *Canadian Series* – Season 1, Episode 8-9 (June 18)
  • The Rookie – Season 3 (June 18)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under – Season 1, Episode 8 (June 19)
  • Wipeout – Season 1, Episodes 6-10 (June 18)

STARZ Programming

  • About a Boy (June 18)
  • Boys and the World (June 18)
  • Meet the Parents (June 18)
  • Meet the Fockers (June 18)
  • Meet the Little Fockers (June 18)
  • Fatale (June 18)
  • First Blood (June 18)
  • Rambo: First Blood Part II (June 18)
  • Rambo III (June 18)
  • Step Up: High Water – Season 2, Episode 6 (June 18)
  • Terminator 2: Judgement Day (June 18)
  • The Full Monty (June 18)
  • Blindspotting – Season 1, Episode 2 (June 20)
  • The Girlfriend Experience – Season 3, Episode 9 (June 20)
