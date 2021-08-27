Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend

As we welcome in the last weekend of August, Crave is enticing you to spend it the same way you did at the beginning of the month: watching the tube.

The streaming service is releasing new episodes from HBO’s 9/11 docuseries, some Showtime shows, and a few classic movies.

Here’s what should be on your radar this weekend.

HBO and HBO Max Programming

Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 19, Episode 25 August 27 at 10 pm ET, on-demand the following morning), HBO Series

NYC Epicenters 9/11 – Season 1, Episode 3&4 (August 29 at 8 pm Et), HBO Series

Movies

ALL MY LIFE

SHOWTIME Programming

Gossip – Season 1, Episode 2 (August 29 at 8 pm ET)

The L Word: Generation Q – Season 2, Episode 3 (August 29 at 10 pm ET)

Work in Progress – Season 2, Episode 3&4 (August 29 at 11 pm ET)

Sister, Sister – Season 1-6

STARZ Programming