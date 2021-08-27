Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend
Aug 27 2021, 9:11 am
As we welcome in the last weekend of August, Crave is enticing you to spend it the same way you did at the beginning of the month: watching the tube.
The streaming service is releasing new episodes from HBO’s 9/11 docuseries, some Showtime shows, and a few classic movies.
Here’s what should be on your radar this weekend.
HBO and HBO Max Programming
- Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 19, Episode 25 August 27 at 10 pm ET, on-demand the following morning), HBO Series
- NYC Epicenters 9/11 – Season 1, Episode 3&4 (August 29 at 8 pm Et), HBO Series
Movies
- ALL MY LIFE
SHOWTIME Programming
- Gossip – Season 1, Episode 2 (August 29 at 8 pm ET)
- The L Word: Generation Q – Season 2, Episode 3 (August 29 at 10 pm ET)
- Work in Progress – Season 2, Episode 3&4 (August 29 at 11 pm ET)
- Sister, Sister – Season 1-6
STARZ Programming
- BUDDY GAMES
- FOR COLORED GIRLS
- MARS ATTACKS!
- OUT OF SIGHT (1998)
- PEE-WEE’S BIG ADVENTURE
- PITCH BLACK
- SELMA
- THE HULK
- HEELS – Season 1, Episode 3 (August 29)
- POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN – Season 1, Episode 6 (August 29)