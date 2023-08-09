Average Vancouver rent on Craigslist costs more than a roundtrip flight to Greece

So you’re scrolling through Craigslist for a place to rent in Vancouver? Well, it sucks to be you.

According to recent rental reports, average rent in Vancouver has skyrocketed, but how does it look on marketplaces like Craigslist or Facebook?

We recently published a story about the average rent in Vancouver based on the most recent rentals.ca report, which looked at rental rates in June.

As it turns out, the average rent on Craigslist is slightly different from that report, and it costs more than a trip to Greece.

Rentals.ca’s methodology is based on its internal listings database, which differs from the listings on Craigslist or sites like Facebook Marketplace, though there is probably some overlap with specific rentals.

According to rentals.ca‘s most recent report, the average rent for a one-bedroom unit in Vancouver is now $2,945 per month, marking a 4% increase month-over-month and an 18.1% increase year-over-year.

It’s in the same ballpark on Craigslist.

On the left side of the housing page, Craigslist shows an average of all its listings. We set the variables to a one-bedroom, with no max on the rent value.

Based on listings on Craigslist, the average rent for a one-bedroom in Vancouver is slightly lower than the rentals.ca report, at $2,687 per month. This excludes listings from Metro Vancouver cities like Richmond and Surrey.

Expedia currently lists a roundtrip to Greece at $2,615 per traveller.

It’s also important to consider potential scams or phoney listings that might be up on the website.

While we looked at the average rental rate for a one-bedroom, it’s not impossible to find places well below the average. Still, you’re compromising on something, whether the size of the place or the amenities offered.

Have you had any luck finding affordable spots to rent on other rental listing websites? Let us know in the comments.