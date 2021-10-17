Three easy ways to make your home super cozy for fall

Oh, Fall — how we love you!

It’s hard to resist the gorgeous colours, crisp air, and of course the spices that have been forever associated with the season.

Typically this time of year, we embrace the coziness of the great indoors, so we want to maximize our spaces to feel the utmost fall they can be. There are some quick and easy ways to make your home aesthetically fall without rearranging your entire design and decor.

Read for the simple ways to get your home cosy this year.

Layer more textiles

The quickest way to achieve cosy-ness is through your textiles. This would be your throws, pillows, and even your rugs. If you’re looking for the ultimate cosy, never skip a rug and layered throws as these tie together the whole room and add soft textures in every angle.

While the go-to for fall textiles may be the classic red, orange, and flannel (these are still gorgeous), if your palette is more on the neutral side we recommend opting for beiges, browns and whites to add that level of cosy. This also makes your textiles diverse for year round decor!

Try some thick knits in varying neutrals and adding a few extra brown pillows to really bring on the cosy feeling for fall.

Add some layered decor

Another quick and classy way to add some autumn vibes into your decor would be through layering. This technique involves stacking complimentary pieces to create more of an eclectic appearance that makes the room feel more full. You can do this by layering books and fall inspired plants like dried flowers.

A great trick to make your layering more “fall-esque” would be to add some throw blankets or softer textures with your decor to create a cosier and welcoming space.

Create cosy spaces in every room

When focusing on cosy decor, we tend to emphasize the already cosy spaces – living room, bedroom, etc. but if you want the whole home to feel like an oasis, try adding more spots that invite you in.

Adding some throws and cushions in an entryway or forming a new reading nook will really maximize your fall, cosy vibes.

Get ready for the cosiest fall with your new decor tricks. These steps are super simple and sure to bring that welcoming feeling you’ve been looking for. In addition to this, don’t forget to light those candles and treat yourself to a nice pumpkin scone.