"Salt Lake sucks!" Coyotes fans bid emotional goodbye to NHL in Arizona

If you ever wanted to experience the full spectrum of emotions at a hockey game, it seems like the Arizona Coyotes’ final game at Mullett Arena was the place to be on Wednesday night.

With the Coyotes expected to officially announce their sale to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and a move to Salt Lake City for next season, the franchise bid farewell to a 27-year run in the desert.

While failed arena deals and off-ice drama were in the headlines more frequently than anything the team itself was doing, no one watching the team’s final game on Wednesday could deny the impact they’d made on the local population.

The Coyotes picked up the 5-2 win over the Oilers, but it’s likely the game will be much more remembered for everything that happened off the ice.

The clock winds down, moments to remember. pic.twitter.com/UHvzFlYMcX — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 18, 2024

One couple decided they’d take their last chance to see their team play at Mullett Arena as a chance to get engaged:

Someone just got engaged at centre ice at Mullett Arena pic.twitter.com/zFxPZ7Oke5 — Tyler Yaremchuk (@tyleryaremchuk) April 18, 2024

The players themselves, particularly longtime Coyotes like Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse, reportedly spent nearly an hour on the ice following the game to interact with fans.

Lawson Crouse interacting with the fans 40 minutes after the final horn. Hockey will always belong in the desert #yotes pic.twitter.com/G7E0XQhZFw — DM0N£¥ (@dmoneygbg) April 18, 2024

The love for the players didn’t stop there either, with the team being sent off on their way out of the rink with a large crowd to greet them in the parking lot.

"'YOTES FOR LIFE!" Coyotes fans saw players off in the Mullett Arena parking lot after the team's final game in Arizona ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BXPCWecgge — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaTV) April 18, 2024

Meanwhile, longtime Coyotes broadcaster Todd Walsh went viral for his sendoff to the franchise.

Thank you, @ToddWalsh. Take five minutes and watch this. Promise it's worth it.#Yotes pic.twitter.com/SVHuzPIbhK — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) April 18, 2024

But it wasn’t just the players and coaches saying goodbye, with team employees all hitting the ice for a photo session. With many of the team’s workers not likely to move to Utah, it could be their last hurrah working in the NHL.

The Coyotes had team employees join them on the ice in their salute to the fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QYvY3tgj5A — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 18, 2024

They did me dirty showing me like this on live TV but this is truly what this team has meant to me so I’m gonna post it here https://t.co/jHaou9Kq3k pic.twitter.com/O5MKxVFH8S — Joe Ducko (@BonzaijoePA) April 18, 2024

Shane Doan, a former team captain who spent 19 years playing for the franchise, was also in attendance on the evening, with his son Josh now on the team. Doan’s retirement banner was reportedly left at their former home of Gila River Arena without the Coyotes ever going to pick it up, before Coyotes fan Matthew Jacobson was able to reunite Doan with the iconic piece of merchandise.

A legendary moment as Shane Doan Is reunited with his Coyotes jersey retirement banner. Thanks @CoyoteMatt265 for saving it. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xMqIBsaxD6 — Robyn Leaño (@robyn_leano) April 18, 2024

Lastly, there was maybe just a little bit of resentment from those in attendance for where their team is heading, with a “Salt Lake sucks” chant breaking out midway through the game.

An official announcement of the team’s relocation is expected as soon as today. The NHL has stated that Arizona could be the home of a future expansion franchise, with current Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo having five-year exclusive rights to put a team in the area.