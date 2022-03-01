Ontario drops vaccine certificates and capacity limits starting today

Ontario has officially stepped into the next phase of reopening, lifting most COVID-19 restrictions in the province.

Beginning today, vaccine certificates will no longer be mandatory in indoor public settings. Businesses can keep a vaccine certificate program in place, but it is no longer mandated by the province.

Indoor capacity limits have also been completely lifted in all settings. Masking in indoor public spaces is still required at this stage.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said that masking guidelines are under review and could be lifted in the coming weeks.

Local public health units will be able to implement public health measures as needed whenever outbreaks may occur.