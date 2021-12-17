COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Metro Vancouver hospital and school

Two health authorities in Metro Vancouver declared new COVID-19 outbreaks Thursday, with the clusters impacting a West Vancouver hospital and a school in Surrey.

Vancouver Coastal Health issued a bulletin about five patients testing positive at Lions Gate hospital Thursday afternoon. The outbreak is affecting the 4 West unit, which has been closed to admissions.

Earlier in the afternoon, Fraser Health notified the public about an outbreak at Khalsa School on Old Yale Road in Surrey. So far 23 students and staff have tested positive.

The school was closed to in-person learning to break chains of transmission and allow health workers time to contact trace.

News of the outbreaks come as BC reported its highest COVID-19 case count since October on Thursday, with 753 new cases. The province now has 135 Omicron infections.