BC reports record-breaking 2,994 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

On Wednesday, December 29, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix were joined by Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside for a live COVID-19 briefing – the first of its kind since Christmas Eve.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said that in the past 24 hours, the province has recorded 2,944 new COVID-19 cases.

“Omicron has left us with more questions than answers,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry. “But it also is different and it’s spreading through our communities in a way that is different from other variants that we’ve seen over the past two years.”

“People are getting infected with a much smaller dose of the virus, and much more quickly, and they’re passing it on to others often before they realize that they’re able to transmit it.”

“The rate of transmission has impacted a number of different parts of our system that we’ve had in place including the effectiveness of contact tracing.”

A complete reporting of the most up-to-date COVID-19 data in the province is expected to be released this afternoon.

More to come…