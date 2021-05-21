BC health officials announce 420 new COVID-19 cases going into weekend

British Columbia health officials announced 420 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 141,373.

During a joint statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix revealed the number of new cases by region. Today’s numbers equate to 84 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 240 new cases in the Fraser Health region, seven in the Island Health region, 58 in the Interior Health region, and 31 in the Northern Health region.

There are 4,507 active cases in the province, and of the active cases, 319 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 107 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been six new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,667 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 2,744,020 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the province, with 142,406 second doses administered.

Henry and Dix also commented on BC’s Restart Plan, which will be shared with the public on Tuesday.

“At that point, you’ll be able to start to plan for what that means for you, your family and your business. There are no changes for individuals or businesses until that time.”

“We’ll be taking a gradual approach to our restart, monitoring our progress as we go to ensure cases, outbreaks and hospitalizations don’t start to creep up. And, we need everyone to also do their part – this long weekend and in the weeks ahead. Have a safe and enjoyable weekend.”

A total of 135,068 people who tested positive have recovered.