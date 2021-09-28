BC health officials announce 652 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

BC health officials announced 652 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 185,432.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,992 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 316 individuals are currently hospitalized, 141 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 219 new cases, 2,249 total active cases

219 new cases, 2,249 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 70 new cases, 903 total active cases

70 new cases, 903 total active cases Interior Health: 162 new cases, 1,176 total active cases

162 new cases, 1,176 total active cases Northern Health: 117 new cases, 929 total active cases

117 new cases, 929 total active cases Island Health: 82 new cases, 677 total active cases

82 new cases, 677 total active cases Outside of Canada: Two new cases, 58 total active cases

There have been two new COVID-19-related deaths in Island Health over the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,942 deaths in BC.

From September 20 to 26, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 72.2% of cases. Between September 13 to 26, they accounted for 82.5% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (September 20 to 26) – Total 5,012

Not vaccinated: 3,263 (65.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 357 (7.1%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,392 (27.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (September 13 to 26) – Total 360

Not vaccinated: 269 (74.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 28 (7.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 63 (17.5%)

Past two weeks, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (September 13 to 26)

Not vaccinated: 40

Partially vaccinated: 11.1

Fully vaccinated: 1.5

After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 26.7 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.

To date, 87.8% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 80.6% have received their second dose.

177,113 people who tested positive have now recovered.