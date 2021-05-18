BC health officials announce 411 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

British Columbia health officials announced 411 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 140,075.

In a joint written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, this equates to 37 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 285 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 12 in the Island Health region, 69 in the Interior Health region, and eight in the Northern Health region.

There are 4,890 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and of the active cases, 360 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 127 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been two new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,650 deaths in British Columbia.

There are currently 3,766 confirmed COVID-19 cases that are variants of concern in the province. Additional whole genome sequencing has not been completed since the last report. Of the total cases, 266 are active and the remaining people have recovered. This includes 2,837 cases of the B.1.1.7 (UK) variant, 51 cases of the B.1.351 (South Africa) variant and 878 cases of the P.1 (Brazil) variant.

To date, 2,566,936 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-SII COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 131,837 of which are second doses.

A total of 133,383 people who tested positive for the virus have now recovered.