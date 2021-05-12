BC health officials announce 600 new COVID-19 cases

British Columbia health officials announced 600 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 137,223.

In a joint written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, this equates to 150 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 394 new cases in the Fraser Health region, eight in the Island Health region, 39 in the Interior Health region, and nine in the Northern Health region.

There are 5,887 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. tested positive have recovered.

Of the active cases, 423 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 141 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation

There has been one new COVID-19 related death, for a total of 1,625 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 2,277,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in BC, 115,295 of which are second doses.

A further 128,149 people who tested positive have recovered, as well.