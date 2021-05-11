BC health officials announce 515 new COVID-19 cases

British Columbia health officials announced 465 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 136,623.

In a joint written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, this equates to 116 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 300 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 20 in the Island Health region, 65 in the Interior Health region, 12 in the Northern Health region and two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

There are 6,020 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and of the active cases, 426 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 141 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been two new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,624 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 2,219,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in BC, 110,516 of which are second doses. A further 128,149 people who tested positive have recovered, as well.