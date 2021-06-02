BC reports fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

British Columbia health officials announced 194 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 144,667.

In a joint written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, this equates to 33 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 122 in the Fraser Health region, two in the Island Health region, 33 in the Interior Health region, and four in the Northern Health region.

There are 2,662 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and of the active cases, 246 individuals are currently hospitalized, 70 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been four new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,707 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 3,365,286 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 208,145 of which are second doses.

A total of 140,238 people who tested positive for the virus have now recovered.