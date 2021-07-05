BC reports fewer than 90 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday there have been 87 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 147,790.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there were 30 cases reported from Friday to Saturday, 37 from Saturday to Sunday, and 20 from Sunday to Monday.

Broken down by health region, this equates to five new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 33 new cases in the Fraser Health region, one new case in the Island Health region, 45 new cases in the Interior Health region, one new case in the Northern Health region, and two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

There were also three more deaths over the weekend, bringing the death toll to 1,759.

There are 652 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 85 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 22 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

As of Monday, 78% (3,613,370) of eligible people in the province over the age of 12 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 36% (1,668,268) have received their second dose.

145,362 people who tested positive have now recovered.