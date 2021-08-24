BC health officials announce 641 new COVID-19 cases

British Columbia health officials announced on Tuesday that there have been 641 new test-positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 161,271.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,357 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 138 individuals are currently hospitalized, 78 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases, as well as total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 149 new cases, 1,223 total active cases

Vancouver Coastal Health: 125 new cases, 1,330 total active cases

Interior Health: 273 new cases, 2,054 total active cases

Northern Health: 39 new cases, 308 total active cases

Island Health: 53 new cases, 430 total active cases

Outside of Canada: Two new cases, 12 total active cases

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 1,801 deaths in British Columbia.

Health officials in BC also shared data on COVID-19 cases in vaccinated and unvaccinated people, which are as follows:

Cases (August 16 to 22):

Unvaccinated: 2,870 (70.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 541 (13.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 680 (16.6%)

Hospitalizations (August 9 to 22):

Unvaccinated: 108 (77.7%)

Partically vaccinated: Six (7.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 12 (14.4%)

To date, 83.3% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 75.1% have received their second dose.

153,967 people who tested positive have now recovered.