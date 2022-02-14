RCMP make arrests, seize guns at Alberta border crossing blockade

RCMP in Alberta have arrested nearly a dozen people at the Coutts border blockade due to a small organized group within the Coutts protest that had access to a cache of firearms with a large quantity of ammunition.

You might also like: Here's what COVID-19 restrictions Alberta is set to remove next

Ambassador Bridge border reopens after week of "Freedom Convoy" blockade

GiveSendGo site down after Ontario tries to freeze truck convoy donations

The group was said to “have a willingness to use force against the police if any attempts were made to disrupt the blockade.” That prompted an investigation to determine the extent of the threat and criminal organization.

Mounties executed a search warrant during the early hours of February 14 on three trailers associated with this criminal organization. Eleven people were arrested as a result of the search.

The following was seized:

13 long guns

handguns

multiple sets of body armour

a machete

a large quantity of ammunition

high capacity magazines

In addition to the arrests, police say a large farm tractor and a semi truck, both involved in the blockade, attempted to ram a police vehicle on the evening of February 13.

The police officer was able to avoid the collision, and the officers followed the suspects to a location where the protesters were gathered.

The driver of the tractor was identified, and police are working to locate him so he can be taken into custody. The Alberta RCMP have seized the farm tractor and semi truck involved in the incident.

“The Alberta RCMP will resume efforts to end the illegal blockade which has prevented access to the Coutts border,” the release stated.

“We encourage all participants who are involved in this illegal action to leave immediately or relocate to the designated site for the legal protest.”

Premier Jason Kenney spoke in Calgary on the arrests and blockade, saying the incident underscored the severity of what is happening at Coutts.

“Now that the RCMP has successfully revealed this potential threat, they will proceed with enforcement with those involved with the blockade at and around Coutts,” Kenney said.

“The ongoing blockade will no longer be tolerated, and broader enforcement measures will commence.”

Kenney also spoke directly to the people gathered at the Coutts crossing, saying “You have not closed the border, all you have done is inconvenience thousands and thousands of truckers for no point.”