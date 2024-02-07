A Costco salad kit is being recalled across Canada due to Listeria concerns

Costco has issued a recall of one of its salad kits across Canada over concerns about Listeria contamination.

In a recall notice published on the wholesaler’s website, Costco warned customers who have recently bought the Taylor Farms Mexican Style Street Corn Chopped Salad Kit not to eat it.

The recall, which applies to kits purchased between January 12 and February 6, is connected to a larger recall in the US concerning Cotija cheese, one of the kit’s ingredients.

Rizo-López Foods, a company that produces and supplies cheese and other dairy products, issued a recall on February 6 in the US due to a Listeria outbreak that has been linked to the Queso Fresco and Cotija cheese it makes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 23 people have been hospitalized due to the outbreak in the US, and two people have died.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell bad, but it can still make you sick.

According to Health Canada, symptoms can include fever, nausea, cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, headache, muscle aches, and a stiff neck.

Customers in Canada are being urged not to consume the salad but instead to return it to a Costco warehouse where they can get a full refund on the product.