Canadians are chiming in on what they do and don't buy at Costco

People love shopping at Costco, and some shoppers are spilling their spending habits on Reddit about what they do and don’t buy at the iconic big-box retailer.

It’s hard NOT to spend a ton when you walk through the doors at Costco, and some Canadians are detailing which deals are truly good at the store and what items you might want to take out of your cart.

The post has garnered tons of comments mentioning everything from toiletries to frozen food and even gasoline.

“Kirkland brand reactine has saved me hundreds having to take it every day! And works just as well as the name brand,” wrote one user.

“Cleaning products, toiletry, prepared foods… Their fresh food only if a decent sale otherwise I find it more expensive than say superstore most of the time… And a slice of pizza,” said another.

Propane tank refills, hotdogs, coffee K-cups, milk, Starbucks coffee creamer, flowers, muffins, eggs, cheese, and salads were also some of the things mentioned by shoppers.

“I don’t buy anything fresh, I’m one person and can’t consume the volumes of it fast enough to be worth it. It either rots or I’m eating the same thing — day in, day out — for like a week,” said another.

Whatever the case is, people sure love to buy a ton of items at Costco. Keep your eye out for their weekend sales too!