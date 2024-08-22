Costco Canada's hot dog combo is the cheapest compared to other global locations

Costco hot dogs have long been a fan favourite at the big-box retailer’s food courts, and it turns out that Canadian locations might have the cheapest ones.

In a recent Reddit post, a Canadian posted about visiting a Costco location in Bellingham, Washington.

In the comments, a few folks pointed out that the hot dogs in Canada may be the most budget-friendly of all the Costco locations based on the value of the Canadian dollar.

“Hot dogs may be the only thing you can find cheaper in Canada,” one person said.

Another person stated, “We have the cheapest Costco hot dogs in the world.”

So, does Costco Canada actually have the best hot dog deal because of Canada’s (not-so-strong) dollar?

We decided to find out.

How does Costco’s hot dog pricing work?

Costco has a $1.50 standard deal on hot dogs and pop combo across its locations. That price was set back in the early ’80s and hasn’t changed.

Earlier this year, Richard Galanti, a top Costco executive, stepped down. Galanti had always fiercely advocated for keeping the hot dog and soda combo at the $1.50 price point, so the stepdown raised concerns about the price potentially rising.

In a Bloomberg interview earlier this year, Galanti was asked if that would happen, but he remained hopeful, stating that it would be “pretty safe for a while.”

Are Costco Canada’s hot dogs the cheapest?

We’re basing the “cheapest” hot dog combo on the value of a country’s currency compared to the Canadian dollar.

For example, if you’re a Canadian at a US Costco food court, based on today’s exchange rate, you’d pay C$2.04 for its US$1.50 hot dog combo.

On Reddit, those who have visited Costco locations in Japan reported that the hot dog deal costs ¥180, which converts to C$1.69.

Another Redditor reported that Costco in Mexico sells its hot dogs for 30 pesos, which is equivalent to C$2.11.

Here are the combo prices at other Costco locations worldwide and how much they convert to in Canadian dollars:

Based on the value of the Canadian dollar, Costco in Canada has the best hot dog deal.

So, the next time you visit the food court, don’t feel bad about grabbing more than one hot dog combo. You’re getting a bang for your buck.

Daily Hive has reached out to Costco Canada for comment.